New laws secure Phl waters — Legarda

Senator Loren Legarda has come out in support of the recently-signed Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA No. 12064) and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA No. 12065). In a statement, she noted that the two laws would work in tandem to reinforce the Philippines' maritime sovereignty and security.

Legarda authored and co-sponsored the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and co-authored and co-sponsored RA No. 12605.

“I thank President Marcos for signing these laws. The Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act will not only safeguard the integrity of our national territory but also strengthen our legal and environmental frameworks for managing and protecting our seas,” the former Senate president pro tempore said.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act (PMZA) clearly delineates the country’s maritime zones—internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and continental shelf—providing a robust legal foundation for the Philippines to assert its jurisdiction and sovereign rights over its vast marine resources and surrounding seas.

Complementing the PMZA, the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (ASL Act) designates specific sea lanes for the expeditious and continuous passage of foreign vessels through Philippine waters. While facilitating smooth global maritime traffic, the law simultaneously ensures that national security is upheld and environmental safeguards are in place. The act allows for the regulation of foreign ships’ passage, preventing risks such as maritime pollution, which threatens the integrity of our marine ecosystems.

"I am elated that the synergy of these two laws will provide a framework for balancing global maritime trade with the protection of our marine environment," Legarda added. "These laws work hand-in-hand to secure our seas, prevent environmental degradation, and foster regional stability, all while respecting international conventions like UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award."

Legarda emphasized that both laws will reinforce the Philippines’ ability to protect its marine biodiversity, coastal ecosystems, and marine resources.

"This is a watershed moment in ensuring that the Philippines upholds its commitment to environmental sustainability, particularly in the face of climate change and increasing industrial activities in our seas," she concluded.