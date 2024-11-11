‘New fan’ inspires Quiambao

There’s a “new fan” who will be cheering for Kevin Quiambao as he suits up for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The De La Salle University superstar said the birth of his son, Kevin Venann, serves as an added motivation for him as he helps Gilas Pilipinas defend its homecourt against New Zealand on 21 November and Hong Kong on 24 November.

Against University of the Philippines, a motivated Quiambao dropped 15 points to help the Green Archers pull off a 77-66 win to clinch the top seed heading into the Final Four of Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament.

“This is an added motivation for me since I always think about them every time. Every after game, I would check on them if they’re okay,” said Quiambao, referring to his partner Faye Aguila and their newborn son.

“This experience is something I will tell my son in the future and I hope he gets in Gilas one day as well.”

A grueling schedule awaits Quiambao.

With the Green Archers in the middle of their title-retention campaign, Gilas Pilipinas will enter Inspire Sports Academy for a closed-door training camp this Friday.

But the sweet-shooting big man doesn’t mind as he is grateful to be given another opportunity to represent the country in a major international event.

“I’m super blessed to represent the country. I’ll just rest for a bit then it’s back to work,” Quiambao said. “I’m taking this opportunity as a challenge.”

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson is impressed at how Quiambao makes sure that he will be in top shape to juggle all his basketball commitments.

“You know, he’s so invested in his preparation. He invests in his diet so I’m not worried about it,” Robinson said.

“I told him to enjoy it because it will only happen once in your life. You’re representing not only La Salle but the country so just keep enjoying it because it will only happen once in your life.”