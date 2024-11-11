NEW BEGINNING: Fresh faces to lead Nxled, Chery Tiggo

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Capital1

A new beginning beckons as Nxled and Chery Tiggo parade new coaches when they open their respective campaigns in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

After a forgettable campaign in the Reinforced Conference, the Chameleons will be led by veteran Italian mentor Ettore Guidetti when they face dangerous PLDT at 4 p.m. while the Crossovers will bank on prolific coach Norman Miguel when they battle Capital1 in the 6:30 p.m. featured encounter.

Hopes are high on Guidetti.

The 50-year-old tactician brings in a wealth of experience after calling the shots for various clubs in the international stage for the past 23 years.

His coaching resume includes stints with several Italian clubs, as well as teams in Poland, Sweden, and Romania. Guidetti was at the helm of Volley Soverato in Italy’s Serie A2 before accepting the challenge to turning the Chameleon’s fortune around after a miserable 10th-place finish with a 1-7 win-loss record in the previous import-flavored conference under Chinese coach Chen Gang.

Guidetti has a good chance to make a strong first impression as the Chameleons have enough personnel to put up an impenetrable defensive front.

With players like May Luna, Lycha Ebon and Jaila Atienza who are committed to tenacious digs and efficient passing, Nxled aims to wear down its opponents by making scoring challenging on every play.

“The team is a defensive one, so I don’t need to spend too much time on that,” Guidetti said. “They love to dig. Normally, it’s difficult to score on the first attempt against my team, so right now we’re trying to raise the bar in other areas.”

Gudetti’s mettle is expected to be tested early as the High Speed Hitters are expected to be carried by Filipino-Canadian spiker Savi Davison, who is expected to display the same tenacity shown by Fil-American Brooke Van Sickle when he dropped 34 points to help the Petro Gazz Angels secure victory in the season opener.

Davison, along with teammates Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes and Jovie Prado, among others, bring a formidable lineup that has had time to develop strong team chemistry.

Although Kim Dy’s availability remains uncertain due to an injury, the High Speed Hitters are still confident in their ability to execute a well-rounded offensive and defensive game.

Also expected to draw attention is Miguel, who will make his debut for the Crossovers after Kungfu Reyes slid as assistant coach.

Miguel is said to be a prized catch after leading National University to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines titles in Season 84 and 86 and a runner-up finish in Season 85.

He said handling a team with a championship tradition like Chery Tiggo will not be easy, but he is taking the challenge, knowing that players like Aby Maraño, Jen Nierva, Jasmine Nabor and Ara Galang will deliver, especially now that the fate of star spiker Eya Laure remains in limbo while her sister, EJ, and Buding Duremdes had already walked away.

“Conservatively, I want to manage expectations,” said Miguel, wary of the tough grind ahead.

“I’m happy if we make it to the Final Four and build from there. The season is long, and I want to prioritize the players’ health. We’ll take it slow and find the right timing for us to peak.”

Capital1, on the other hand, is set to showcase a new look in the post-Marina Tushova era, banking on a balanced mix of seasoned players and promising talent.

Heather Guinoo, Jorelle Singh and Shola Alvarez are expected to lead the charge, supported by younger athletes like Leila Cruz and Lourdes Clemente-de Guzman.

With this roster, the Solar Spikers are poised to make an impact early in the season and spoil Miguel’s coaching debut with the Crossovers.