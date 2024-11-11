Nambatac shifts focus to Knights

TNT guard Rey Nambatac had a great weekend so far.

After clinching his first-ever Philippine Basketball Assciation (PBA) title with TNT last Friday, he helped his alma mater Letran College take a 75-71 win over rival San Beda University last Sunday in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Nambatac, who serves as an assistant coach to the Knights, said that with the PBA Govenors’ Cup done, he has more time to help out with the team as they try to get into the Final Four.

“For me, as much as possible, I have time. I’m really focusing on it,” Nambatac said.

‘We still have a chance to make it to the Final Four.’

So even though I’m a bit busy with the guestings after geting the chamoionship, I made ways to go to the games.”

Letran, which has an 8-9 win-loss record, only has one game left in its season, a clash against Arellano University on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Should the Knights win, they will have to pray that both Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College, which have 8-8 records, reach 10 wins or their season is over.

But Nambatac, who steered the Knights to an NCAA title in 2015, remains optimistic that they can still pull off a last-minute Final Four bid.

“They learned from their mistakes in the second round. We had a bad start in the second round but it’s not too late,” Nambatac said.

“We still have a chance to make it to the Final Four.”