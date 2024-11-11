MORE Power joins Safety Organization of the Philippines

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power), the sole electric distribution utility in Iloilo City, has been accepted as a member of the Safety Organization of the Philippines, Inc. (SOPI), marking a significant milestone in its dedication to workplace safety.

Established in 1959, SOPI is a leading advocate for safety, health, and environmental protection across Philippine industry. Through this membership, MORE Power aligns with SOPI’s mission to foster a nationwide culture of safety by implementing best practices, educating individuals, and supporting safety legislation.

Since its establishment in February 2020, MORE Power has prioritized safety, achieving an impressive record of 1.9 million safe man-hours as of October 2024.

"This membership in SOPI is a testament to MORE Power's unwavering commitment to safety, health, and environmental protection," said MORE Power President and CEO Roel Castro. "We are proud to join this esteemed organization and contribute to its mission of promoting a culture of safety across the Philippines."

By joining SOPI, MORE Power gains access to valuable resources, including networking opportunities, comprehensive training programs, and advocacy initiatives.

MORE Power's membership in SOPI signifies a strategic step towards further strengthening its safety culture and ensuring the well-being of its employees and the community it serves.