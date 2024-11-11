MORE now safety organization member

MORE Power, Iloilo City’s sole electric distribution utility, has been officially accepted as a member of the prestigious Safety Organization of the Philippines Inc. (SOPI).

This milestone underscores MORE Power’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety, health and environmental sustainability across all its operations. By joining SOPI, the company reinforces its dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards and creating a secure working environment for its employees.

SOPI, founded in 1959, is a leading organization advocating safety, health and environmental protection across various industries in the Philippines.

Its mission is to build a culture of safety as a way of life, promote and disseminate safety measures, educate and train individuals on best practices, develop comprehensive plans and programs to mitigate human suffering and economic losses, support legislation impacting safety, conduct research and studies, and provide technical assistance to stakeholders.

Core value

MORE Power, since its inception in February 2020, has consistently prioritized safety as a core value.

The company has achieved a remarkable record of 1.9 million safe man-hours as of October 2024, demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure and healthy work environment for its employees.

“This membership in SOPI is a testament to MORE Power’s unwavering commitment to safety, health and environmental protection,” said MORE Power President and CEO Roel Castro. “We are proud to join this esteemed organization and contribute to its mission of promoting a culture of safety across the Philippines.”

Joining SOPI provides MORE Power access to resources, expertise and best practices in safety, health and environmental protection. The company will benefit from:

• Networking and collaboration including connecting with other SOPI members, sharing knowledge, and collaborating on initiatives to enhance safety practices;

• Training and development, such as accessing SOPI’s comprehensive training programs further to develop its employees’ safety skills and knowledge;

• Access to expertise such as leveraging SOPI’s expertise and resources to implement best practices and address specific safety challenges; and

• Participating in SOPI’s advocacy efforts to promote safety legislation and policies.

The company’s commitment to safety aligns with SOPI’s vision of integrity, trust, transparency, service orientation, leadership, teamwork and a pioneering spirit.