Loose firearms yield in MagDelSur

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Four high-power assault firearms were surrendered to the police by residents of Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur as part of the local police’s ongoing efforts to collect loose firearms in the province to enhance public safety and ensure a firearm-free community.

Police Regional Office —Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) Director P/Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz said yesterday that local residents of Barangay Dapiawan in Datu Saudi Ampatuan surrendered their loose firearms to Dapiawan Barangay Chair Ibrahim A. Guno on Saturday.

Guno immediately handed over the four M16 Armalite rifles to the Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police Station (MPS) for safekeeping as part of the police’s ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and security.

According to Macapaz, the turnover of loose firearms resulted from a series of strategic dialogues between the town’s barangay officials and policemen of the Datu Saudi Ampatuan MPS.

Macapaz said the police encourage local leaders in the town to promote the voluntary surrender of unlicensed firearms, supporting safer communities and proactive crime prevention in Maguindanao province.