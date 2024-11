During a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, 11 November, 2024, Atty. Chel Diokno, Fr. Flavie Villanueva of Program Paghilom, Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña, and victims of the Duterte administration's drug war called for the swift passage of the "Kian Bill." This proposed legislation aims to protect innocent civilians, particularly youth and minors, from the severe consequences of alleged state-sanctioned violence. Analy Labor











Copied