KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad star in MV for ‘Be With U’

What happens when two unsuspecting individuals meet, then serendipity steps in to lead them down a sweet journey through the bustling streets of Hong Kong?

This is the story that actor and singer KD Estrada tell in the music video of his latest single "Be with U." In the song, Estrada sings about the feeling of wanting to spend every waking moment with that special someone. What makes sparks fly in the video is that it stars his reel and real life love, Alexa Ilacad.

In the video, the two characters explore the different sides that Hong Kong has to offer, with the city becoming the couple’s playground. KD and Alexa kick off the music video by meeting high up in the sky, at the Peak Galleria Observation Deck, which offers a panoramic view of the city from Victoria Peak. They bump into each other once again on the scenic island of Cheung Chau, away from the usual clamor of Hong Kong with its beautiful waterfront, filled with gently rocking moored fishing boats, and seafood restaurants.

While at Cheung Chau, KD and Alexa go on a quick food trip, stopping for a bite at Kwok Kam Kee, the oldest lucky bun bakery in the neighborhood. They then head out to MTR mosaic wall-inspired Cheung Chau Corner for a drink, then a snack of giant curry fishballs at Welcome Food Court. The music video ends with a sweet moment shared by KD and Alexa, exchanging love locks on Central Pier 9. This location is also reminiscent of another beloved love story, as a number of scenes from the movie Hello Love Goodbye were shot there.

The couple, known as KDLex, has had their fair share of Hong Kong adventures, having both appeared in Toss Coin, a microfilm directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana about two Filipinos meeting and falling in love in Hong Kong, a near-mirror image of this music video.

Stream the music video for KD Estrada’s latest single on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.