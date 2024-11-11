Israel faces improved aid deadline

Israeli air strikes killed dozens of people in Lebanon and Gaza Sunday, rescuers and authorities said, ahead of a US deadline for improved aid delivery to the Palestinian territory.

Another strike south of the Syrian capital Damascus killed nine people including a Hezbollah commander, a war monitor said.

Rescuers in the Gaza Strip said 13 children were among 30 people killed by Israeli strikes in the territory’s north.

The first hit a house in Jabalia, killing at least 25 people including 13 children and injuring more than 30, Gaza’s civil defense agency said.

At around 6 a.m., “there was a very huge explosion” at the Alloush family home, said relative Abdullah al-Najjar.

“When we arrived here, all the bodies were torn apart.” Vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in already ravaged north Gaza, Israel on 6 October began a major air and ground assault.

The United Nations has described the area as “under siege,” and Washington set a deadline of this coming week for Israel to get more aid in or face possible cuts to military assistance.

After the Jabalia strike, Israel’s military said it hit “infrastructure” in which militants were operating and “posed a threat” to troops.

Another strike on Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood killed five people, the civil defense agency said.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said an Israeli strike on Almat village north of Beirut killed 23 people including seven children.

“Under the rubble, there are only children, elderly men and women,” Hezbollah lawmaker Raed Berro said, denying Israeli allegations that Hezbollah and weapons were embedded among civilians.