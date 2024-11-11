Imee wants Phl to lead ASEAN

Senator Imee Marcos has called for the Philippines to assume a leadership role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in anticipation of potential shifts in the United States foreign policy under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Marcos highlighted the need for the Philippines to strengthen its regional influence as the United States prepares for a possible strategic realignment.

“Now is the time to step up in ASEAN, to strengthen our relations with our neighbors and engage regional powers, so that our interests are safeguarded,” she said.

She highlighted Europe’s urgent reassessment of its stance on Ukraine, tariffs, and other policies in light of changes in the US administration, suggesting that ASEAN should take a similar approach.

Trump, who made history after being reelected to the White House last week, has been consistent in his would-be policies, particularly about imposing tariffs on all US imports.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s eldest sister also stressed the importance of renewing dialogue and consultation with all Asia-Pacific neighbors, including China, whose relationship with the Philippines over the past two years was strained by maritime differences, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

Given the Philippines’ close ties with the US, Senator Marcos argued that the country is “uniquely positioned to lead these discussions and facilitate the formation of a new ASEAN consensus on US-China relations.”

For issues where there is no unified ASEAN stance, such as the disputes in the West Philippine Sea, the senator suggested that the Philippines should consider initiating bilateral talks with each claimant.

“There is no other way to maintain peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea but to talk to each claimant,” Marcos asserted.

“The Philippines must act now to secure our people, strengthen our defenses and ensure we’re prepared for any shifts in global dynamics,” she added.

She continued: “The world is changing fast, and we can’t afford to be caught unprepared.”

Undocumented Filipinos

Senator Marcos, likewise, urged her brother’s administration to protect the undocumented Filipinos — estimated to be about 200,000 — from their impending deportation.

“We need a plan for these families who may be forced to come home,” she warns.

The senator highlighted the urgency of preparing expanded reintegration programs, including skills training, livelihood support and direct assistance for deportees, from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Foreign Affairs.