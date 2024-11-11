Hydro plant generating N. Samar power

A P500-million 3.18-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power plant will rise in Happy Valley village in San Isidro, Northern Samar, expanding alternative energy sources in the province.

Jhon Allen Berbon, Northern Samar provincial economic development and investment promotions office (PEDIPO) head, said officials held a groundbreaking of the project on Sunday. The plant is up for completion in 2028.

It will be built under a joint venture between Energy & Building Applications Technologies Corporation (EBATECH) and Northern Samar Electric Cooperative Inc. (NORSAMELCO).

“This hydroelectric project of EBATECH will be integrated into the NORSAMELCO distribution system, allowing generated power to bypass transmission costs. This setup is expected to reduce power costs for member consumers by P0.4482 per kilowatt-hour,” Berbon said.

Half of the income of NORSAMELCO from this project is intended to reduce distribution charges for consumers, while the other half will fund improvements in the electric cooperative’s service delivery.

In a statement, Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan underscored the importance of bringing alternative energy sources to Northern Samar, recognizing the role renewable energy projects play in the province’s sustainable development.

RE totals 375MW

EBATECH, a leading company in energy and building solutions with 17 years of industry experience, has brought renewable energy projects totaling 375 MW and substation projects amounting to 535 megavolt-amperes nationwide.

“The San Isidro hydroelectric project is the latest addition to their growing portfolio, utilizing advanced hydropower technology to harness Northern Samar’s natural resources,” Berbon said.