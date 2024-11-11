Greenhills Center redevelopment seen

An official from the Ortigas Malls disclosed on Monday that it is seeking to redevelop the Greenhills Center, saying that the first phase of the 10-year redevelopment project involves Greenhills Mall (GH Mall).

Ortigas Malls assistant vice president for Mall Operations Engr. James Candelaria said that in 2023, the average daily visitors at the GH Mall was at 85,000 and this year it will be at 120,000 average daily visitors.

He added that the GH Mall is now employing 12,000 tenant workers, a 50 percent increase from last year’s 5,000, of which 50 percent are San Juanenos.

The Ortigas Malls executive pointed out that they are allocating 35 percent as open space in the 16,000-hectare Greenhills Center.

Candelaria emphasized that the 10-year redevelopment project is being realized in collaboration with Ayala Land, SM and Ortigas Malls.

He assured that mall-goers will enjoy a wide range of local and international stores and product brands at affordable prices.

Candelaria said that the tiangge night market has also been opened in time for the peak season of the Yuletide Season.

The Ortigas Malls executive added that the management will still have to make a decision whether or not to keep or demolish the 50-year-old structures in the old portion of the Greenhills Shopping Center, like the Theatre Mall, to pave way for a modern shopping center in the heart of San Juan City.