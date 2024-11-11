Gonzaga, Bandala impress at Gov’s Cup

Ayl Gonzaga and Pete Bandala showcased their burgeoning tennis talents as they dominated the Governor’s Cup National Championships at the DAO Sports Complex in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

Gonzaga, a 14-year-old from Castillejos, Zambales, proved unstoppable in her age group, dropping just five games over three matches and clinching the title with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win over Vienna Cagas.

She also reached the finals in the 16-and-U division, narrowly losing to Lanao del Norte’s Anna Ragpala in a tightly contested match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8, and finished as runner-up in the premier 18U category against top-seed Sanschena Francisco from Sultan Kudarat, 6-3, 6-2.

Bandala, 16, from Dipolog City, claimed the boys’ 16U title with a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory over Deem Lanticse and reached the finals in the boys’ 18U category, where he lost to top seed Vinz Bering, also from Lanao del Norte, 6-4, 6-4.

Despite falling short of double-title victories, Gonzaga and Bandala earned Most Valuable Player honors in the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop and held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop’s sports program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The tournament saw other notable performances, including wins from Lanao del Norte’s Deem Lanticse, Prince Centino from Oroquieta City, Tangub City’s Zakari Obenza and Keuzaifah Ordiz in various age divisions. The event now heads to Zamboanga del Norte for the next leg from 14 to 18 November in Dipolog City.

Lanticse secured a 6-4, 1-1 (ret.) victory over Mikael Cuasito in the boys’ 14U finals, Centino triumphed in the boys’ 12U division, defeating Yvan Madrona 6-3, 6-3, while Obenza dominated the 10U unisex category with a 4-1, 4-1 rout of Aizelle Libonfacil.