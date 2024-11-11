Go seeks to address chronic PhilHealth failures

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday, 7 November, emphasized the urgent need for systemic reforms in PhilHealth during the Senate’s regular plenary session focusing on the 2025 budget deliberations for the Department of Finance.

In his interpellation, Go reiterated long-standing financial management issues and controversial policies that have plagued the agency, highlighting the critical need for timely and decisive intervention following months of Senate Health hearings.

He highlighted specific issues, particularly the “single period of confinement policy and the 24-hour confinement rule, which he argued unfairly restrict coverage and create unnecessary barriers for patients who need repeated or short-term medical care.

“During our first hearing which our Secretary of Finance attended, doon po natin na-diskubre na meron pang P500 billion na reserve fund ang PhilHealth,” he reiterated. He criticized the “single period of confinement” policy, which bars patients from being admitted for the same illness within a three-month period, even if symptoms reoccur.

Go questioned the rationale behind denying coverage based on time limits. He noted that this rule essentially punishes patients for seeking treatment within an arbitrary timeframe, regardless of their health condition or the unpredictability of certain illnesses.

Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go’s consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule.

