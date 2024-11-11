FDI net inflows down 14.5% in August

The country's net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) declined to $813 million in August, 14.5 percent lower than the $951 million recorded in the same month a year ago due to lower funds parked in debt instruments.

Nevertheless, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday reported FDI net inflows in the first eight months grew by 3.9 percent to $6.1 billion from $5.8 billion registered in the same period a year ago.

In August, investments in debt instruments fell by 21.6 percent to $529 million from $675 million year-on-year.

Foreigners’ reinvestment of earnings also declined by 9.4 percent to $217 million from $240 million.

However, equity investments excluding reinvestment of earnings jumped by 83.6 percent to $66 million from $36 million.