Evacuate patients ahead of storm, LGUs told

The Department of Health (DoH) reminded local government units (LGUs) to evacuate high-risk patients ahead of the incoming severe tropical storm “Nika.”

In its latest advisory over the weekend, the DoH assured the public that it is coordinating with LGUs in areas most likely to be affected by typhoon “Nika” to preemptively evacuate those at highest risk.

Among them are women in their third trimester of pregnancy; lactating mothers; young children; seniors; persons with disabilities, and those with pre-existing conditions.

“The DoH is coordinating with local government units to ensure the early evacuation of the sick, pregnant women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs),” Secretary Ted Herbosa said in Filipino.

The DoH said all health facilities are directed to prioritize the admission of pregnant women at high risk of complications.

“DoH health facilities and hospitals are ready to ensure continuous service delivery despite the threat of the storm,” Herbosa added.

The Health chief reminded the public to be alert and to prepare and secure a Go Bag per family with the following: first aid kit (alcohol, pain relievers, wound cleansers, gauze/bandages and tweezers); medicines (for fever, cough, colds, diarrhea and maintenance medicines for hypertension, diabetes and other conditions); and survival kit (flashlight, pocket knife with can opener, short rope, whistle, notebook in a waterproof bag and pencil);

Personal items (one set of clean clothes and towels, toiletries, blanket, charger/power bank, written list of emergency contacts) are also recommended inside a Go Bag.

Herbosa also urged the public to heed all warnings and follow the advice of local authorities when instructed to do so.

“Let us remain alert and follow the authorities’ evacuation advisories while the storm is still far from land,” he continued.

“ Now is the right time to evacuate families in areas that may be affected by landslides or flooding due to typhoon 'Nika,'” he added.