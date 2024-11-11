Eala takes setbacks in stride

Despite falling short of making the main draw of three of the four Grand Slams, Alex Eala is taking her losses as building blocks for the future. Eala said she is doing her best not to feel sorry for herself as she knows that this part of the process of becoming a professional tennis player.

Eala is currently in the Philippines for a short break and was seen at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday watching the game between University of the Philippines and De Lea Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

“I think one of the biggest takeaways is not to rush and not to feel pressured. Sometimes I think that after a loss, I think that ‘I’m working so hard so why am I not seeing the results that I want’ but I have to remember that everyone else is working the same amount if not more,” Eala said.

“That also pushes me to work harder. Although rest is super important in the journey, you still have to find your next step and try to push.”

Eala was in the verge of making it to the main draw of the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open but would always find herself losing in the third and final qualifying match.

The No. 159-ranked netter lost to Julia Riera of Argentina, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, last May in the French Open and to Lulu Sun of New Zealand in Wimbledon last June, 6-7, 5-7.

Eala then suffered a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 loss to world No. 61 Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the US Open, ending her chance of making it into the main draw of a Grand Slam this year.

For now, the 19-year-old tennis player will be competing in Japan, China, and Dubai to cap her campaign this year.

She also acknowledges how far she has come since starying playing tennis when she was four years old.

“I will start in Japan, a 100K tournament, and then I’ll play in the Beijing Cup which is I’ll be part of the national team. It’s a big match for me because I haven’t played in that tournament before and I’m super excited to be part of the women’s team. After that, I’ll go to Dubai and that’s the end,” Eala said.