Davao sends aid to Kristine-hit Bicol

Residents of Naga in Bicol, particularly the parents and students of CamSur National High School, expressed yesterday their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Davao and the Parents and Teachers United Associations Advocates of the Philippines Inc. (PTUAAPI) for truckloads of rice and other food assistance, including school supplies they provided for the victims of Typhoon Kristine.

“We are so thankful to the people of Davao for their assistance. It’s so important to us, especially to the students and their parents who have nothing left as their valuables and most of their properties were ravaged by the widespread flooding brought about by Typhoon Kristine,” CamSur National High School principal IV Sulpicio Alferez III said.

Truckloads of rice and other food essentials, with bags of school supplies, arrived recently at the CamSur National High campus, through the efforts of the people of Davao in coordination with the PTUAAPI officers and personnel, particularly those in Naga.

“Thank you people of Davao for your assistance and PTUAAPI for bringing this help to us here in Naga,” Amferez said.

A number of beneficiaries of the Davao assistance went to social media to express their gratitude to Davaoenos and the PTUAAPI, mentioning in particular the prominent political figures in Davao.

Typhoon Kristine brought unspeakable misery to the people of Bicol as rampant floodings destroyed lives and properties in the region.

Seeing the situation in the Bicol Region, the people of Davao organized and rushed the assistance to the victims of Typhoon Kristine in Naga.