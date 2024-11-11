Davao celebrates National Children’s Day

DAVAO CITY — Davao City is set to host the 2024 National Children’s Day this November.

The activity will start on 16 November with Poster Making sessions to be participated in by children with special needs. It will be at 1 p.m. onwards to be held at the Cultural Hall of the Church of Jesus Christ located at C.M. Recto.

“Our initial activity which is the Poster Making sessions will only be a kick off of a larger celebration which will be on 20 November which is the International Children’s Day,” said Vince Molejon of the organizing committee on Monday’s (11 November) Kapehan sa PIA at the SM City Davao.

The Poster Making sessions will expect some 50 kids as they thrive their artistry pending on theme which will be provided.

Some 500 kids from Davao and its neighboring cities will take part of the International Children’s Day in which the venue is still yet to be announced.

“We will be having a showcase of talents from the participating children. This program is in partnership with the National Nutrition Council. The children will surely be having fun with the various activities in which they will participate,” he added.