Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretaries Arnel De Mesa and Genevieve Guevarra inspect rice prices at Mega Q Mart in Quezon City on Monday, 11 November, 2024. This follows a meeting between the DA and the local market association, where they agreed on a P3-P5 profit margin for rice sales to lower the price of regular and well-milled rice to P43-P45 per kilogram. Analy Labor











