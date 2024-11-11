Comelec declares Garbin Legazpi mayor

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared on Monday that former Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. is the duly elected mayor of Legazpi City, Albay.

The special city board of canvassers of Legazpi City convened at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, to proclaim Garbin the mayor of Legazpi City.

Garbin had received the second highest number of votes in the 2022 elections, securing a total of 57,137 votes.

“After almost three years, this case has finally come to its rightful end,” Garbin said in a Facebook post.

In October, the Supreme Court (SC) affirmed the disqualification of Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, wife of the also disqualified Noel Rosal, governor of Albay.

Garbin expressed his gratitude for the SC’s decision.

“I am forever grateful to the Supreme Court for their unanimous decision in upholding the law and affirming the decision of the Comelec en banc declaring me as the duly elected mayor of Legazpi,” he said.

“I’m also grateful for the immediate lifting of the status quo ante order, which will allow me to assume office as mayor of Legazpi City,” he added.

The disqualification case against Rosal became final and executory with the High Court also lifting the status quo ante order issued in May 2023, ruling that the Comelec resolutions should immediately take effect.

Rosal was disqualified by the poll body after being accused of “giving money to influence, induce, or corrupt voters.” This stemmed from a two-day Tricycle Driver’s Cash Assistance Payout, during which she was credited in a social media post as “Mayor Gie Rosal,” even though she was not the mayor at the time.

“After a long and difficult battle, I am now finally vindicated. Salamat sa saindong daing sawang suporta asin pangadye. Thank you so much for your continued support. I will continue serving our beloved Legazpi,” Garbin said.