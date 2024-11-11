Comelec declares Alfredo Garbin Jr. Legazpi City mayor

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared Monday former Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. the rightful mayor of Legazpi City in Albay.

The the special city board of canvassers of Legazpi City convened at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila to make this proclamation. Garbin got the second-highest number of votes in the 2022 elections. He garnered a total of 57,137.

“After almost 3 years, this case has finally come to its rightful end,” Garbin said in a Facebook post.

In October, the Supreme Court (SC) affirmed the disqualification of Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, wife of the also-disqualified Noel Rosal, governor of Albay.

Garbin expressed gratitude for the outcome.

“I am forever grateful to the Supreme Court for their Unanimous Decision of upholding the law and affirming the decision of the Comelec en Banc declaring me as the duly Elected Mayor of Legazpi,” he said.

“I’m also grateful for the immediate lifting of the Status Quo Ante-Order which would allow me to assume as Mayor of Legazpi City,” he added.

The disqualification case against Rosal has become final and executory with the High Court also lifting the Status Quo Ante-Order that it issued in May 2023, ruling that the subject Comelec Resolutions should immediately take effect.

Rosal was disqualified by the poll body after "giving money to influence, induce, or corrupt voters."

This stemmed from a two-day Tricycle Driver’s Cash Assistance Payout, wherein she was credited for and was tagged as "Mayor Gie Rosal" in a social media post even if she was not an incumbent mayor at the time.

“After a long and difficult battle, i am now finally vindicated. Salamat sa saindong daing sawang suporta asin pangadye. Padagos pong magseserbi namumutan kung Legazpi (Thank you so much for your continued support. I will continue serving our beloved Legazpi),” Garbin added.

He will sit as the Albay capital’s mayor until the midterm polls, as he seeks a comeback at the House of Representatives, running as the second nominee of Ako Bicol party-list.