COC filing for BARMM elections ‘orderly’ — Comelec

The recently conducted week-long filing of the certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections was “orderly,” according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an ambush interview on Monday, Comelec Chairperson said that no untoward incidents or irregularities occurred between 4-9 November.

“Yan ay nagpapakita ng unti-unti nating pagiging mature bilang bansa (That just showed our maturity as voters),” Garcia said.

Garcia added that he hopes the same maturity and restraint will be shown during the campaign period up until the midterm elections in May next year.

A total of 109 aspirants filed their respective COCs for the first-ever Bangsamoro polls.

Meanwhile, six Regional Political Parties also filed their candidacies.

“Kung tiningnan natin, kapag 109, 25 na parliamentary seats ang at stake, halos apat ang kandidato sa bawat seat. Hindi na po maliit na bilang yun (As we can see, with 109 aspirants and 25 parliamentary seats at stake, there are almost four candidates per seat. Not bad),” Garcia said.

“Nakakatuwa, ibig-sabihin, madami ang nagkaroon ng interes na tumakbo dito sa Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, kauna-unahan (I’m happy because it means that there are many people interested in filing their candidacies for the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections),” he added.

Garcia said he felt elated with the overall result because many aspirants came despite the threats that the Bangsamoro Parliamentary polls will not push through.

The first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections are set for 12 May next year, simultaneous with the national and local midterm elections.

A total of 80 seats will be contested in the 2025 Bangsamoro polls, 40 for regional political parties, 32 for parliamentary districts, and eight for sectoral organizations.

There are seven established parliamentary districts in the BARMM parliament, namely Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato City, the Bangsamoro special geographic area in Cotabato province.

Around two million Bangsamoro voters are expected to cast their votes come election day.