Clone of NatGas bill passes Senate hurdle

The Senate approved the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act or Senate Bill No. 2793, on its third reading Monday.

The bill aims to establish a comprehensive framework for developing the natural gas industry, seen as key to achieving energy security and sustainable economic growth.

The legislation sets out policies to promote natural gas transmission, distribution, and supply, while encouraging exploration and development of domestic resources.

A key priority within the bill is the use of indigenous gas over imports to bolster energy security.

“This is a momentous step forward as we strive for energy security and sustainable growth," said Senator Pia Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and sponsor of the bill.

"This legislation supports both our national and international commitments to cleaner, more efficient energy production."

Cayetano emphasized that domestic natural gas has historically been cheaper, and that expanding natural gas opportunities would further drive down costs.

“This bill is good for the country, good for the environment, and good for Filipino consumers,” she added.