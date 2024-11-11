Cebu City welcomes PNP Maritime Group HQ transfer

The Cebu City Government has welcomed the request of the Philippine National Police Maritime Group (PNP-MG) for the transfer of its national headquarters to Cebu City from Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Police Brigadier General - Director, Maritime Group Jonathan A. Cabal, in his letter addressed to Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, said, " We humbly request the support of the City Government of Cebu in identifying a suitable location that will enable us to continue providing quality service to the public. Your assistance in providing relocation sites will be invaluable in helping us continue our mission to safeguard our waters and uphold the law."

"Who is not willing that a national headquarters instead of Manila will be in Cebu?" Garcia told the media.

He said it would be an honor for Cebu City to have a national headquarters here.

"Dako kaayo nang Garbo namo ba, natong tanan. Ok kaayo ko uy, I will support, I will support," Garcia stressed. (It's a big honor for us Cebu. Very much Okay, I will support.).

Garcia suggested the possible site for PNP-MG will be at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cabal said that they wanted to transfer their national headquarters here in Cebu, as it is the center of the archipelago.

Cebu City's strategic location will allow the PNP-MG a faster response time to any concern that will be brought to their office.

The PNP-MG is the primary police unit responsible for law enforcement in the maritime environment. It is tasked with performing all police functions over the Philippine territorial waters and rivers, including ports and harbors and small islands. It's total area of responsibility is nine times bigger than the country's total land area.

Currently, the PNP-MG has 17 regional maritime units, including those in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, with 57 maritime police stations, 11 maritime police precincts, two special operations units, and three support units.