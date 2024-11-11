BuCor initiates NBP, CIW relocation

To pave the way for the rise of a new Global City, the current site of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City will be relocated along with the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City to Palawan

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. on Monday said that the government — particularly Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla — is eyeing the transfer of NBP to Palawan in 2028.

He added that preparations for this purpose are ongoing and disclosed that the twin facilities will retain the regional and diagnostic centers of the NBP and CIW in their current locations in Muntinlupa and Mandaluyong, respectively.

The relocation forms part of the government’s broader push to decongest prisons and implement systemic reforms.

“For your advance information, the New Bilibid Prison will close its maximum, medium, and minimum facilities in Muntinlupa” Catapang said. “NBP will be transferred to a new facility in Palawan, along with the CIW.”

Catapang added that the new correctional facilities in Palawan would be situated within a proposed 25,000-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) area.

He also revealed that the development PEZA zone is set to feature industries and businesses, including a new international airport projected to be twice the size of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The NBP Muntinlupa site, Catapang said, is planned to be transformed into a “BuCor Global City,” spanning over 300 hectares.

“South of Metro Manila, we will create BuCor Global City. As we vacate this area, we envision it as a vast, open space larger than Luneta Park,” Catapang said.

BuCor’s current site is over 300 hectares, while Manila’s Luneta Park covers 65 hectares.

To recall, Remulla envisions designating 100 hectares of the BuCor Global City area as a government center as the area could eventually house government institutions such as Congress or even the Office of the President.