‘Boots’ retains welter crown

NEW YORK (AFP) — Jaron “Boots” Ennis successfully defended his International Boxing Federation welterweight crown on Saturday, defeating Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision.

A bruising battle at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center saw Ennis land the heavier shots in the rematch of their 2023 meeting won by the American champion on points.

Ennis had vowed to knock out Chukhadzhian in Saturday’s return, and forced the Ukrainian to drop to one knee in the fifth round after a crisp three-punch combination.

However, Chukhadzhian dug deep and continued to cause problems for Ennis, wobbling the champion in the eighth round with a hard left hook and two solid right hands.

Ennis continued to land punches throughout, though and never seriously looked threatened by his Ukrainian opponent.

The American’s dominance was reflected on the scorecards, which had the bout 119-107, 117-109 and 116-110 in favor of Ennis.

Ennis, who improved to 33-0 with 29 knockouts following Saturday’s win, said afterwards he was considering stepping up from the 147-pound welterweight division to the 154-pound junior middleweight class.

“I think it might be time to go to ‘54,” Ennis said.

“I felt good but I feel like in ‘54 I’ll be way better and my pop will be where it’s supposed to be.”