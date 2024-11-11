Bong Go continues to uplift youth through grassroots sports initiatives

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, has made an indelible mark on the lives of Filipino youth through his support of grassroots sports initiatives.

From basketball leagues to cheer dance competitions, Go, together with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), has bolstered local organizations’ ability to provide structured sports programs and opportunities for community engagement.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Go and the PSC delivered substantial assistance to various youth sports programs, covering everything from trophies and medals to financial support for tournaments.

Notable among these requests was support for the PALM-B Youth Club based in Makati City, led by its president, Marco Eugene Mongoso, who sought awards for a youth basketball program.

Go’s efforts also extended to support for larger tournaments. World for Jesus Church (WJC) Sports, for instance, organized a 3x3 basketball tournament that offered young players a chance to test their skills in a competitive setting.

Similarly, the Mareodoma Youth Club based in Manila benefitted from Go’s support, receiving aid for the second season of its Mareodoma Basketball League.

“Ang sports ay hindi lamang para sa kalusugan. Isa rin itong landas tungo sa disiplina at paghubog ng magandang kinabukasan ng ating kabataan,” Go shared. “As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit.”