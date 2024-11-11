Belle Mariano kilig na kilig kay Donny Pangilinan

Undeniably, matindi talaga ang chemistry nina Belle Mariano at Donny Pangilinan.

Sa isang Lie Detector game video na ipinalabas kamakailan lang, halatang-halata na kinikilig si Belle kay Donny. Tawa kasi ito nang tawa habang naglalaro ng nasabing game.

Sa unang tanong palang kung ano ang relasyon nila sa isa’t isa, halatang may kilig na kay Belle.

“We are special people in each other’s life. She’s probably one of the closest people to me, I think because we share a lot together. And we’re still doing a lot of stuff together. I feel like she’s also one I can trust a lot and that’s very rare to find nowadays,” say ni Donny.

“We are very close. On and off cam, he’s the person I can run to and I’ve ran to him many times and called him many times. He’s that person in my life,” say ni Belle.

Nang matanong kung ano ang attractive kay Donny, sinabi ni Belle na ang physical nitong anyone ang naka-attract sa kanya.

“We can’t deny, you are attractive physically. It’s true,” say ng dalaga.

“I think you’re very mindful and very generous most especially to me,” dagdag ng dalaga.

May bagong series ang DonBelle ang How To Spot A Red Flag na ipalalabas this month.