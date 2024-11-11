Barangay Aroma fire victims receive aid

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jerry Acuzar for granting her request for assistance for the thousands of families who have lost their homes to a fire in Tondo.

This comes after Lacuna met with the families and urged them to thank Marcos and Acuzar for their constant support for the needs of Manilans.

“I will not be ashamed to ask for you. We will do that,” Lacuna assured the families who received financial assistance from the DHSUD, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the local government of Manila.

Lacuna said the DHSUD gave emergency shelter support for the 2,006 displaced families to the tune of P30,000 each family, adding that the agency itself identified the families who are recipients of the said cash aid.

Of the number, 1,014 had totally damaged houses.

The affected families coming from Barangay 105 in Aroma, Tondo, also received P10,000 from the Manila city government and another P10,000 from the DSWD, which also approved the request made by Lacuna for the additional assistance.

In return, Lacuna asked the families concerned to make sure that when they begin rebuilding their homes, they will not leave their trash in places where they should not be.

She also urged the residents concerned to dispose of the debris or other trash in the proper bins and wait for the garbage collector to arrive before they put out their garbage.