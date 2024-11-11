Alice Reyes Dance Philippines brings 'Juan Tamad' tales into life
Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP) delighted its audiences, especially the young ones, with its Mga Kwento ni Juan Tamad performance at the Samsung Arts Performing Theater on Sunday, 10 November.
With a creative and passionate team of designers, producers, and stage directors, the play was made possible—and a huge success—during the two-day art festival held in celebration of National Children’s Month, in collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Philippines for its Children’s Biennale - Let’s Play! event.
While the traditional tales of Juan Tamad often focus on his notorious laziness, ARDP offered a fresh, mature twist that allowed viewers of all ages to find new lessons in the story. The narrative centers around Juan Tamad (Renzen Arboleda), who falls in love with Maria Masipag (Karla Santos). However, Maria’s parents disapprove of Juan and challenge him to find the missing piece of a golden coconut as a condition for their blessing.
This task prompts Juan to transform his habits, striving to succeed with the help of his loyal but mischievous friend, Matsing (Dan Dayo). According to the ARDP team, the performance aims to show children that even someone like Juan Tamad can have his character development, breaking the norm that he is destined to remain lazy.
Besides the outstanding performances by the cast, the Juan Tamad production was made possible by a talented team, including choreography by Erl Sorilla, music by Toto Sorioso, set and costume design by Loy Arcenas, and lighting design by Barbara Tan-Tiongco.