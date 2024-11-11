Alice Reyes Dance Philippines brings 'Juan Tamad' tales into life

Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP) delighted its audiences, especially the young ones, with its Mga Kwento ni Juan Tamad performance at the Samsung Arts Performing Theater on Sunday, 10 November.

With a creative and passionate team of designers, producers, and stage directors, the play was made possible—and a huge success—during the two-day art festival held in celebration of National Children’s Month, in collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Philippines for its Children’s Biennale - Let’s Play! event.

While the traditional tales of Juan Tamad often focus on his notorious laziness, ARDP offered a fresh, mature twist that allowed viewers of all ages to find new lessons in the story. The narrative centers around Juan Tamad (Renzen Arboleda), who falls in love with Maria Masipag (Karla Santos). However, Maria’s parents disapprove of Juan and challenge him to find the missing piece of a golden coconut as a condition for their blessing.