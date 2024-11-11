Albay, Batangas receive needed aid

Angkas Bikers and Angkasangga volunteers have stepped up to provide much-needed relief to communities devastated by Typhoon Kristine.

The team mobilized to deliver food packs, water, and essential goods to flood-stricken areas, particularly in the Municipality of Libon, Albay. The volunteers coordinated with local authorities to ensure that the supplies reached those in dire need.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” said George Royeca, Angkas CEO and nominee of Angkasangga Partylist.

“We are incredibly proud of our Angkas bikers and volunteers who did not hesitate to jump into action to help fellow Filipinos in need,” he added.

In addition to aiding affected communities, Angkasangga also extended support to Angkas bikers in Batangas who were personally impacted by the typhoon. The team provided relief supplies to these individuals, who are crucial to Angkas’ daily operations.

Angkasangga’s relief efforts are part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to helping communities and strengthening its ties with Filipinos nationwide.