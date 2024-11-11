AI framework in the works—SC

An artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework for the judiciary will be drafted by the Supreme Court in recognition of the growing significance of AI in judicial processes.

This initiative aims to outline guidelines for the responsible integration of AI across various areas of court operations and management.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen shared that the AI Governance Framework will provide standards for using AI in court administration, such as human resources, finance, and security, as well as in legal research, document analysis, courtroom applications, and case management.

The AI governance framework is aligned with the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), which is a key step toward modernizing the judiciary’s systems and workflows. To this end, the Court is actively exploring AI’s potential to enhance judicial efficiency and accuracy.

The high bench has already started the pilot testing of AI technologies, including voice-to-text transcription software for court stenographers in the Sandiganbayan and select first- and second-level courts.

In addition, several offices within the Court are trialing AI-enhanced platforms designed to streamline legal research.

Leonen emphasized that the Court has not yet fully implemented any AI systems as the judiciary remains in the process of digitalizing its procedures, mapping processes, and carefully evaluating which AI applications will be scalable for a broader rollout.

While the Court is aware of advanced AI tools such as GPT, it has yet to adopt these technologies.

The forthcoming AI Governance Framework will incorporate ethical guidelines for AI deployment, focusing on core principles such as reliability, transparency, accountability, fairness and non-discrimination, privacy and data protection, human agency and oversight, security and safety, societal benefit, sustainability (resources and ecology), and continuous monitoring.

Leonen acknowledged the judiciary’s vital role in interpreting laws to ensure responsible and ethical AI use. “We are prepared and continuously preparing for that eventuality,” he remarked.