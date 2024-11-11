Aguilar rises as 3-time world champ

Aleia Aielle Aguilar overcame stronger, heavier foes to emerge as a three-time jiu-jitsu world champion in the 2024 World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Aguilar, the seven-year-old daughter of Universal Reality Combat Championship president Alvin Aguilar, adjusted well to the 22-kilogram division after her original weight class, 19 kgs, was scrapped by the organizers.

Still, she took down her first opponent Sana Alzaabi of United Arab Emirates in the semifinal with an armbar submission in just 20 seconds to advance to the final of the girls’ gi kids 2 grey division.

Agular had a tough time sizing up her foe in Sarah Abuhiileh of UAE in the final but leaned on her tactics to score a 3-0 victory in the gold medal round of this prestigious event participated by hundreds of world-class jiu-jitsu champions of all ages.

“We reduced her weight to 19 kgs at the last minute but only to find out that it was already scrapped by the organizers after no participant signed up. But still, she won in a heavier weight class,” the elder Aguilar, also the president of DEFTAC Philippines, said.

“We are very proud of her and also to other gold medalists.”

“This is the toughest among jiu-jitsu international competitions. Our young athletes really trained for this and we are satisfied that they delivered.”

Aside from the young Aguilar, other Filipino gold medalists and new world champions were Marcus Sebastian dela Cruz (boys gi kids 3 white belt 24 kgs), Ma. Althea Louise Brion (girls gi infant white belt 40 kgs), Yani Alexii Lopez (girls gi junior grey feather 40 kgs), and Princess Akeisha Reuma (girls gi junior white belt 48 kgs).