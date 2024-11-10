Zendaya, Tom Holland join Nolan’s star-studded film

Zendaya and Tom Holland are teaming up anew for the big screen, this time outside of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Several US news sites have confirmed that the power couple will star together in the upcoming movie by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan.

This marks Zendaya and Holland’s fourth movie together after featuring in the Spider-Man titlesHomecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

“When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited,” Holland said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Nolan’s untitled project, set for release on 17 July, 2026, is his first venture after the record-breaking Oppenheimer.

Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is set for 24 July, 2026 release, just two months after Avengers: Doomsday.