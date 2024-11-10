Watsons opens 8,000th store in SM Mall of Asia

A significant milestone

Dr. Malina Ngai, Group chief executive officer of AS Watson Group, officiated the opening ceremony. She said, “Today, I’m excited to celebrate the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. The Philippines has been selected for this momentous occasion because it is one of the fastest-rising economies in Asia and a strategic market for AS Watson. This vibrant and highly potential market has a young demographic that increasingly focuses on health and beauty, aligning perfectly with Watsons’ expertise.”

“Eight thousands represents a vast network that makes our products and services more accessible to customers everywhere. Combined with our O+O model, we are committed to serving the community anywhere, anytime. Each store creates local jobs, customer loyalty and strengthens brand trust. Special thanks to our dedicated team around Asia for making this possible,” Malina added.