Watsons opens 8,000th store in SM Mall of Asia

Watsons, Asia’s No. 1 health and beauty brand, celebrates a monumental milestone with the opening of its 8,000th store at SM Mall of Asia in Manila. This achievement underscores Watsons’ commitment to enhancing its Offline plus Online (O+O) customer experience.
A significant milestone
Dr. Malina Ngai, Group chief executive officer of AS Watson Group, officiated the opening ceremony. She said, “Today, I’m excited to celebrate the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. The Philippines has been selected for this momentous occasion because it is one of the fastest-rising economies in Asia and a strategic market for AS Watson. This vibrant and highly potential market has a young demographic that increasingly focuses on health and beauty, aligning perfectly with Watsons’ expertise.”
“Eight thousands represents a vast network that makes our products and services more accessible to customers everywhere. Combined with our O+O model, we are committed to serving the community anywhere, anytime. Each store creates local jobs, customer loyalty and strengthens brand trust. Special thanks to our dedicated team around Asia for making this possible,” Malina added.
Elevated O+O shopping experience
The new store features: Spacious layout and contemporary design; Premium Beauty zone with exclusive brands and advanced skin analyzer; Sustainable Choices zone with refill station and Clean Beauty products; Self-checkout counters and Click & Collect services; Online Health Supplement Advisor and live chat with pharmacists.
Innovating for customers
Danilo Chiong, managing director of Watsons Philippines, emphasized, “Watsons operates over 1,100 stores in the Philippines, and we’re thrilled that the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia is taking place here. This achievement showcases our commitment to providing the best health and beauty products and services, both offline and online. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional O+O shopping experiences to help our customers ‘Look Good, Do Good and Feel Great.’”
World-class performances
Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez belted out two renditions of her hit songs “You Are My Song” and “On The Wings of Love” accompanied by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.
Regine even shared her own Watsons experience: “Usually when I’m in Hongkong for work, I always go to Watsons to buy all my pasalubongs for my family and friends because they offer everything and it’s very easy to shop at Watsons,” she said.
A legacy of excellence
Since 1841, Watsons has transformed from a small dispensary in Hong Kong to Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer. With 8,000 stores in Asia, Watsons remains dedicated to its purpose: Putting a smile on customers’ faces.