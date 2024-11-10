Vivant desalination helps secure Cebu’s water future

Faced with a growing water crisis, Cebu is working quickly to secure its water future.

A study in 2017 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows that the region is confronted with a daily water shortfall of over 153,000 cubic meters, with demand expected to nearly triple by 2040.

As droughts are projected to occur every five years, the need for a sustainable solution has never been more urgent to ensure a steady and reliable water supply for the island.

In this critical moment, Vivant Water, a division of Vivant Corporation, has stepped up with an ambitious answer: a seawater desalination plant that could transform Cebu’s water supply landscape and drive regional growth. The stakes are high, and the people of Cebu are looking at this project with a mix of hope and anticipation.

At the recent 30th Philippine Water Works Association International Conference and Exhibition held in Boracay Island, Vivant Water CEO Atty. Jess Anthony Garcia, presented the project to address Cebu’s water crisis. He explained how desalination could help Cebu meet current and future water demands.

“We are working to integrate desalination technology into local water systems — sufficient to meet the needs of at least 100,000 people in Metro Cebu,” Garcia said.

The project is more than a quick fix — it’s a strategic move to preserve the region’s dwindling freshwater resources by easing pressure on its fragile aquifers.

“Through this initiative, we are creating a climate-resilient future for Cebu.”

The promise is powerful: a future where Cebu’s families, businesses, and industries are shielded from the devastating impact of water shortages.

Garcia’s message stressed that addressing Cebu’s water crisis demands a united effort, not only from Vivant Water but through collaboration with the private and public sectors and communities.

The project is more than a solution; it represents a commitment to a sustainable, resilient Cebu that can thrive in the face of climate challenges.

As Cebu prepares for its water demands to multiply, Vivant Water’s desalination project signals a powerful shift. More than an answer to the present crisis, it offers a way forward — where economic development and environmental resilience can go hand in hand.