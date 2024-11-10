Virgilio Almario’s poetry featured in a musical

The work of National Artist Virgilio Almario was given a new inspired life via The Cultural Center Of The Philippines. Eight of his poems will be featured in a fusion of literature and performance art in CCP Himig Hiraya: Mga Awit Mula sa Tula ni Rio Alma recently at the Corazon Aquino Hall, St. Scholastica’s College.

The special presentation featured Professor Greg Zuniega who played original music to complement the literary pieces. He was accompanied by flutist Billy Joel Del Rosario, violinist Sim Zuniega, with soprano singers Ginger Karganilla, Nicole Pugeda and Yvette Parcon, as well as tenors Etienne Quiminales, Isaac Iglesias and Vincente Sy. Marcuz Bracia and Ralph Onrubia also did a spoken word performance of Rio Alma’s works. CCP Himig Hiraya was directed by Nicolas Pichay and hosted by Professor Rebecca Marquez.

The event is a special project of the CCP Intertextual Division in celebration of Book Development Month this November. Discussions on Alma’s poems followed the show, led by literary artists Abner E. Dormiendo, Clarissa Villasin Militante, John Iremil Teodoro, Jazmin B. Llana, Mikka Ann V. Cabangon, Nikka Osorio Abeleda, Paul A. Castillo and Susan Severino Lara. It was made possible in collaboration with Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL), Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), and St. Scholastica’s College Manila. San Anselmo Press will have a book fair, featuring works and books by NA Rio Alma.