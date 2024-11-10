Van plows five vehicles

Authorities reported that a wing van lost its brakes and plowed into multiple vehicles on Batasan-San Mateo Road last Friday night, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Reports disclosed that a 36-year-old man riding a tricycle was killed in the incident, while another tricycle rider was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to the tricycle driver, he was taking the victim to a fast-food restaurant.

The wing van initially hit a pole before veering off and colliding with a car, an SUV, and two other vehicles.

The injured passenger of the wing van said they were traveling from Valenzuela to Marikina when the brakes failed.

“We were going slowly, there’s really nothing left, even if there’s no footprint,” said Johnny Secretario, the wing van driver.

The driver of an SUV involved in the incident said he heard a loud bang and that one of his children was injured.

The Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 5 is investigating the incident and has detained the wing van driver, who will face charges of reckless driving resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property.