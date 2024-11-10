USCG, PCG tackle IUU SEA fishing

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) co-hosted a technical expert workshop here from 5 to 7 November.

The event brought together maritime law enforcement agencies from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to improve cooperation in addressing shared maritime issues, especially the fight against illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing.

The workshop, which included 30 delegates from coast guards, border security and fisheries enforcement agencies, focused on sharing knowledge and strengthening operational coordination. Participants took part in scenario-based exercises and discussions aimed at improving information sharing and joint enforcement strategies.

The event was part of the Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative, a US-funded program that supports regional efforts to improve maritime security and combat illegal activities at sea.

“This workshop is part of our broader effort to enhance cooperation in Southeast Asia,” said Luke Bruns, deputy director of the US Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. “By working together, we can better address the maritime security challenges facing the region.”

The results from the workshop will be shared at the 2025 Commanders’ Forum, where senior leaders from the participating countries will review progress and discuss future cooperation.

Captain Noriel Ramos, deputy director of the PCG’s Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center, said the workshop was a valuable opportunity for the region to come together. “It is crucial that we work closely with our neighbors to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said. The 2025 Commanders’ Forum will be hosted by the PCG next year.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts to tackle pressing maritime security issues in the region, including IUU fishing, which threatens marine ecosystems and local economies.