Underage smoking risks increase due to fake cigarette smuggling

The rise in cigarette smuggling in the Philippines poses a significant risk of increased underage smoking, according to Jericho "Koko" Nograles, president of the Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI). Speaking at the National Press Club’s (NPC) “Media in the Time of Fakes” workshop in Clark, Pampanga, Nograles highlighted the easy availability of cheap, untaxed cigarettes smuggled primarily from Indonesia and Malaysia, which makes them more accessible to minors.

Nograles pointed out that the lower cost of illicit cigarettes, which evade taxes, increases their appeal and accessibility to minors. He noted a particularly high incidence of smuggled cigarettes in Mindanao, where their presence surged by 51% during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Luzon and Visayas have seen comparatively lower rates of illegal cigarette trade, but Nograles warned that smuggling could escalate if left unchecked.

The former congressman also raised concerns that smuggling is often perceived by law enforcement as a “lesser evil” compared to illegal drugs, despite the risks of underage access to unregulated products. According to PTI, smuggling costs the Philippine government an estimated PHP 90 billion in tax revenue annually, fueling a cycle that supports other illegal activities, including human and arms trafficking.

The NPC-PTI media workshop, attended by media representatives from Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Olongapo, among others, seeks to curb the spread of fake news and raise awareness of the dangers associated with illicit cigarettes. During the event, Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Wheng Hidalgo spoke about misinformation and disinformation, distinguishing between the unintentional spread of false information and deliberate attempts to mislead.

NPC President Leonel Abasola welcomed the delegates and announced the NPC’s plan to continue holding workshops on fake news and smuggling to further engage regional media and foster unity among journalists nationwide.