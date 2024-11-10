Tulfo says gov’t should oversee rice importation

House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Erwin Tulfo said that since there had been no signs that the price of imported rice was going down in the market, the Department of Agriculture (DA) should be the only one allowed to import rice from other countries.

He said President Marcos has lowered the tariff of imported rice of the traders, but the rice price in the market is still between P50 to P60 per kilo.

“Don’t tell me the tariff slash has no effect. So where did the savings from the tariff go, it should to the people?” the lawmaker asked.

He also suggested that it seems only the importers are benefiting from the situation, adding, “We need to act now.”

Tulfo said that he, along with representatives Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo of ACT-CIS, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and Quezon City Rep. Ralph Tulfo, intend to file today a bill proposing to give the DA the powers needed to import rice that would be sold in the market.

The proposed bill stipulates that the price at which the Department of Agriculture (DA) purchases imported rice from other countries should be the same price at which it is sold in the Philippine market.

Since the DA is prohibited from selling rice, Tulfo said he would recommend that interested rice retailers apply to become licensed Kadiwa outlets of the DA.

“I thought the rice prices would go down when the tariff was slashed, but it seemed there was no effect because the profits go to the importers.”

The ACT-CIS congressman also stated, “If the DA regularly enters the importation process, it will create competition among businesses, forcing them to lower their prices in the market.”

The proposed bill also states that during the rice harvest season, the DA should halt issuing import permits to protect locally grown rice and safeguard the interests of local farmers.