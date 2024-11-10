Tulfo says gov’t should be sole rice importer

House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Erwin Tulfo said that since there have been no signs that the price of imported rice is going down in the market, the Department of Agriculture (DA) should be the only one allowed to import rice.

He said President Marcos has lowered the tariff on imported rice for traders, but the rice price in the market is still between P50 to P60 per kilo.

“Don't tell me the tariff slash has no effect. So where did the savings from the tariff go? Shouldn’t it be passed on to the people?” the lawmaker added.

He also hinted that it appeared that only the importers are benefiting from this situation; therefore, “kailangan nating kumilos na."

Cong. Tulfo said that, along with Cong. Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo of ACT-CIS, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and Quezon City Rep. Ralph Tulfo, they intend to file a bill today proposing to give the DA the authority to import rice to be sold in the market.

In the proposed bill, whatever price the DA pays to import rice from other countries should be the same price at which it is sold in the Philippine market.

Since the DA is not allowed to sell rice, Tulfo said he will recommend that interested rice retailers apply for a Kadiwa outlet license with the DA.

“I thought the rice prices would go down when the tariff was slashed, but it seems there has been no effect because the profits are going to the importers."

The ACT-CIS Congressman also said, “Now, if the DA enters and becomes a regular importer, there will be competition among the businessmen, and they will be forced to lower their prices in the market."

It is also stated in the proposed bill that during the rice harvesting season, the DA should stop issuing import permits for rice to protect locally grown rice and the interests of local farmers.