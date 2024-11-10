TROUBLESHOOTER: Escamis hits game-winning trey, makes Mapua’s day

When Mapua University needs a hero, Clint Escamis ensures he’s there to save the day.

Escamis drained a buzzer-beating triple as the Cardinals escaped College of Saint Benilde, 75-73, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Down by one with four seconds remaining in the game, the reigning Most Valuable Player swiped the ball off the hands of Blazers big man Allen Liwag and sprinted towards Mapua’s territory and heaved a shot off Tony Ynot for the victory.

With this win, both Mapua and Saint Benilde now have identical 13-3 win-loss records.

Escamis still couldn’t believe he just made a buzzer-beater as he was just doing long-range shots for fun during practices, especially after trailing by as many as 20 points early in the game.

“I’m speechless right now. I wanted to make that kind of shot since I was a kid,” said Escamis, who topped scoring with 26 points.

“I just thought of making that shot. I practiced it too, sometimes for fun, and it happened. Thank God, He allowed me to make that shot,” he added.

While the Cardinals got outrebounded, 30-45, they were able to score 24 points off the 14 turnovers by the Blazers and only committed five turnovers in the entire game.

Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara reminded his boys to grind out the game and never give up.

He also lauded Escamis for taking the initiative in their seventh straight win of the season.

“That’s Clint for you. He’s a leader and he doesn’t want to lose so Mapua is lucky to have him,” Alcantara said.

“Nobody can scout one’s heart and determination to win the game. We just watched and adjusted to what Saint Benilde did in the match.”

Lawrence Mangubat had 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists while Yam Conception had 11 for Mapua.

Allen Liwag had a double-double game of 15 points and 13 rebounds as Saint Benilde saw its seven-game winning streak come to a halt.

Meanwhile, Letran College’s Final Four hopes are still alive after a 75-71 win over San Beda University.

Jimboy Estrada fired 25 points as the Knights improved to an 8-9 record and snapped a three-game losing streak.

It was also Letran’s first win over the Red Lions since 29 April 2022.

This victory also assured Saint Benilde and Mapua twice-to-beat advantages in the semifinals.

The scores:

First game

MAPUA (75) — Escamis 26, Mangubat 12, Concepcion 11, Cuenco 8, Hubilla 5, Recto 5, Igliane 4, Bancale 4 Fermin 0, Abdulla 0.

SAINT BENILDE (73) — Liwag 15, Torres 10, Cometa 10, Oli 10, Ynot 9, Sanchez 7, Ancheta 5, Eusebio 3, Cajucom 3, Sangco 1, Ondoa 0, Morales 0, Turco 0.

QUARTERS: 16-28, 39-54, 60-63, 75-73.

Second game

LETRAN (75) — Estrada 24, Monje 15, Cujaoa 11, Montecillo 10, Javillonar 8, Jumao-As 3, Nunag 2, Santos 2, Miller 0, Dimaano 0.

SAN BEDA (71) — Payosing 16, Puno 15, Lina 10, Andrada 8, Tagle 8, Gonzales 5, Calimag 4, Estacio 3, Songcuya 2, Royo 0, Celzo 0, Sajonia 0.

QUARTERS: 22-23, 40-38, 57-57, 75-71.