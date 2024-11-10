Transport groups get ‘Manong Chavit’ backing

Lucena, Quezon — Senate hopeful Luis “Chavit” Singson has pledged his support for jeepney operators and drivers affected by the government’s modernization program.

Singson, known for his business and political endeavors, outlined a plan to ease the transition to more environmentally friendly, modern jeepneys.

The Miss Universe benefactor has also committed to providing financial assistance, including co-financing options and potential subsidies, to help operators acquire new vehicles.

“I will provide all the capital needed for modernization and help the transport sector,” Singson, or Manong Chavit, said.

His proposal includes covering half the cost of electric jeepneys for operators. He pointed to his previous support for a P1.2 million-per-unit subsidy for jeepneys in his province as an example of his commitment to easing the financial burden on operators.

During a gathering of transport stakeholders in Lucena, jeepney operators expressed concerns about the high cost of modernization and the uncertainty surrounding their livelihoods.

The event also saw the participation of former Lucena Mayor Oliver Dator and Rogelio dela Peña who served as the spokesperson for a transport group with around 100 members.

During the gathering, Dela Peña expressed the group’s position, noting that while they understand the need for modernization, they require capital to upgrade their existing units in line with the Modern Public Utility Vehicle (MPUV) law.

“We don’t want to phase out our traditional jeepneys, but we need capital to upgrade our current units to comply with the MPUV law, such as improving the engines. We’re not asking for millions — just P300,000 per unit to modernize,” Dela Peña said.

“We don’t know what to do with our old units, which is why we’re hesitant about replacing them with electric ones,” he added.

The groups also stressed the need for financial support to upgrade their existing units or purchase new electric vehicles.

Meantime, Manong Chavit reassured operators that their old units could be sold and that the modernization process, while challenging, is necessary for the country’s transportation system.

He also highlighted the importance of finding affordable solutions to ensure a smooth transition.

The former Ilocos Sur governor’s plan involves partnering with financial institutions and government agencies to facilitate low-interest loans and subsidized financing options. Additionally, he is exploring bulk purchasing options for modern jeepneys and electric vehicles to reduce costs for operators.

Singson’s commitment to supporting jeepney modernization reflects his desire to balance environmental sustainability with the economic needs of the transport sector.