THE THRILL OF SPEED: Audi RS3, RS Q8 dominate lap records at Nurburgring

From the compact segment to the full-size SUV category, Audi’s high-performance models have again proven their class-leading sporting capabilities by setting the fastest lap records at the legendary Nurburgring North Loop.
The latest version of the Audi RS3, developed by performance division Audi Sport, demolished the previous lap record for compact cars at the famed German track by over five seconds. Clocking a phenomenal time of 7 minutes and 33.123 seconds, the new RS 3 has taken the crown as the fastest compact car at the ‘Ring.
Making the record possible was the model’s optimized cornering setup that resulted in more agility and control. Credit goes to the new RS 3’s retuned steering and brake torque vectoring, which let the car enter a corner sharper, carry more momentum through it, then exit faster.
The new RS 3’s driving dynamics also comes from a torque splitter with fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, the electronic stabilization control, the wheel-selective torque control and the RS sports suspension’s optional adaptive dampers.
Powering the high-performance compact car is the 10-time Engine of the Year winner — Audi’s inline five-cylinder, 2.5-liter TFSI engine that outputs 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Putting the power down to the tarmac are Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires wrapped around 19-inch wheels, which are governed by a ceramic brake system.
For its part, the Audi RS Q8 recorded the fastest lap time of 7 minutes and 42.253 seconds upon its introduction in 2019. The latest version of the Audi Sport-developed high-performance model, the RS Q8 Performance, further raised the benchmark for SUVs by setting a record time of 7 minutes and 36.698 seconds at the Nurburgring — nearly 6 seconds quicker.
The new RS Q8 Performance is able to achieve the SUV class record through its enhanced engine and suspension components. Establishing itself as the top model in the Audi Sport range, the model is equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640 hp and 850 Nm of torque — the most powerful production engine in Audi Sport’s history. Mainly allowing for the increase in power is a redesigned exhaust system that is lighter and freer-flowing. As a result, the new RS Q8 Performance accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in only 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h.
Ensuring the new RS Q8 Performance’s benchmark-raising prowess are its quattro all-wheel drive system that can send as much as 85 percent of engine power to the rear wheels, aiding fast cornering, and an 8-speed transmission that has been modified to shift gears quicker. The model’s adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, which among other advantages can also vary ride height by as much as 90 millimeters.
The increased capabilities of the new RS Q8 Performance is articulated by its freshened aesthetics. A new front apron with striking air intakes, reinterpreted honeycomb singleframe grille and a rear diffuser with a reflector in the middle are some of the distinguishing features that set the model apart — whether on the road or at the Nurburgring.