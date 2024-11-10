THE THRILL OF SPEED: Audi RS3, RS Q8 dominate lap records at Nurburgring

From the compact segment to the full-size SUV category, Audi’s high-performance models have again proven their class-leading sporting capabilities by setting the fastest lap records at the legendary Nurburgring North Loop.

The latest version of the Audi RS3, developed by performance division Audi Sport, demolished the previous lap record for compact cars at the famed German track by over five seconds. Clocking a phenomenal time of 7 minutes and 33.123 seconds, the new RS 3 has taken the crown as the fastest compact car at the ‘Ring.

Making the record possible was the model’s optimized cornering setup that resulted in more agility and control. Credit goes to the new RS 3’s retuned steering and brake torque vectoring, which let the car enter a corner sharper, carry more momentum through it, then exit faster.

The new RS 3’s driving dynamics also comes from a torque splitter with fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, the electronic stabilization control, the wheel-selective torque control and the RS sports suspension’s optional adaptive dampers.

Powering the high-performance compact car is the 10-time Engine of the Year winner — Audi’s inline five-cylinder, 2.5-liter TFSI engine that outputs 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Putting the power down to the tarmac are Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires wrapped around 19-inch wheels, which are governed by a ceramic brake system.