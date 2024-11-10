Steven Tan: Retail visionary

“Change keeps me going. You can fear change or confront it as an opportunity — and I always choose the latter,” Steven Tan states in a Tatler feature where he shares distinction among Asia’s Most Influential.

The president of SM Supermalls is a driving force behind one of Asia’s largest and most influential retail empires. His leadership has propelled SM Supermalls to new heights, shaping the retail landscape in both the Philippines and China.

Tan’s journey began in the world of hospitality, where he honed his skills in Taipei and Shanghai. Upon returning to the Philippines, he transitioned into the retail sector, joining SM Supermalls in 2004.

His early assignments at The Podium and the pivotal role he played in the launch of SM Mall of Asia marked the beginning of his remarkable career.

“For me, the sweetest success is when you really work hard for it. Challenges are part and parcel of achieving the success we are currently enjoying,” Tan said in an interview with Chinoy TV.

With Tan’s stewardship, SM Supermalls has become synonymous with innovation and luxury. He spearheaded the development of iconic malls like SM Aura Premier and the Mega Fashion Hall, introducing global luxury brands to the Philippine market.

Tan’s strategic vision and deep-seated understanding of customer service have transformed SM Supermalls into a premier destination for shoppers, offering a diverse range of retail experiences.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges to the retail industry. Taking on the reins during this difficult period, Tan with unwavering direction and adaptability steered SM Supermalls through turbulent times. His ability to pivot and innovate ensured the company’s resilience and continued growth.

Tan’s visionary leadership was recognized in 2022 when he was honored with the prestigious Global Filipino Executive of the Year award at the Asian CEO Awards. In his acceptance speech, he articulated SM’s core mission, stating, “We are simply people helping other people, and giving back to our communities has always been part of SM’s mission and DNA.”

Most recently, the SM Supermalls president was honored by GuanDian, the leading supplier of industry info and data in China, with the “Award for Most Prominent Commercial Real Estate Contributor of the Year” at the 2024 GuanDian Commercial Annual Meeting’s “Performance Index: 2024 Commercial Real Estate Performance” in Shanghai, China.

Beyond business, Tan is deeply committed to giving back to the community. His involvement in various civic initiatives, such as facilitating mall voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, reflects his dedication to nation-building. The initiative enabled over 8,000 registered voters to cast their ballots at select SM branches nationwide, including SM City Manila and SM City North EDSA.

Inspired by the late Henry Sy Sr., the founder of SM Supermalls, Tan continues to uphold the company’s core values of innovation, customer service and community engagement. His unwavering belief in the power of change and his commitment to excellence have positioned SM Supermalls as a leading force in the retail industry.

As Steven Tan continues to shape the future of SM Supermalls, his legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come. His visionary leadership, coupled with his passion for innovation and community, ensures that SM Supermalls will remain at the forefront of the retail landscape.

His journey from hospitality management to retail leadership reflects his adaptability, vision and unwavering commitment to creating lasting value for both SM Supermalls and the communities it serves. As he continues to lead one of Asia’s most successful mall operators, Tan’s influence is defined by growth, resilience and a deep commitment to service.