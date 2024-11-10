Some schools reopen in Israel's bombarded north

Some schools reopened Sunday in Israel's bombarded north, the target of near daily strikes by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, after civil defense authorities eased restrictions, the education ministry said.

Schools were able to resume lessons in certain regions including that of Haifa and Galilee, according to the new directives published by civil defense on Saturday.

An education ministry spokeswoman for northern Israel said the ministry does not yet have figures for the number of schools that reopened their doors.

Schools closest to the border with Lebanon, however, remain closed, according to civil defense.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes since Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing on Israel more than a year ago.

Hezbollah began low intensity strikes on Israel in support of Hamas following its ally's 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel which triggered the Gaza war.

Strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in September, when Israel escalated its air campaign against Hezbollah and sent in ground troop to the country's south.

The Israeli military on Sunday said "approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory" in the upper and western Galilee areas.