Solomon lifts NU in finals return

Alyssa Solomon took matters into her own hands in the fourth set to lead defending champion National University (NU) past Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, in an exciting knockout duel for the last 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship finals ticket Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The reigning tournament Most Valuable Player blasted three of the Lady Bulldogs’ last four points for the all-import win to forge a best-of-three title showdown rematch against unbeaten De La Salle University.

NU repelled the Lady Tamaraws’ fightback late in the fourth frame to rekindle an explosive rivalry against the only team that put a dent in the three-peat-seeking squad’s record in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Game 1 of the finals, which pits the protagonists of the inaugural edition’s title showdown two years ago, is on 22 November.

Solomon unloaded 11 of her game-high 17 markers in the fourth set including three of the Lady Bulldogs’ last four points.

“I just wanted to bounce back and redeem myself from a slow start,” said Solomon, who only had six points in her first two sets of action.

Solomon had 13 kills and four kill blocks while Bella Belen and Vange Alinsug unloaded 15 points each.

Belen and Alinsug submitted identical offensive statistics of 13 attacks, one ace and one kill block each for NU, which put FEU’s seven-game romp to a screeching halt.

The Lady Bulldogs unleashed a telling 5-1 run in the fourth set to turn a two-point deficit into a 16-14 advantage. Solomon gave NU a 23-20 cushion with back-to-back kills.

Alinsug brought the Lady Bulldogs at match point, 24-21, off a powerful kill that penetrated FEU’s two-man block. Jean Asis saved a point for the Lady Tamaraws before Solomon smashed the finishing blow to end the two-hour, three-minute encounter.

Gerzel Petallo was the lone FEU player in double figures with 12 points coming off 10 spikes, one kill block and one ace while Asis had eight markers. Faida Bakanke and Clarisse Loresco finished with six points each.

The Lady Tamaraws shoot to salvage a bronze medal repeat against University of Santo Tomas in the one-game battle for third of the SSL’s centerpiece competition which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission and SM Tickets as technical partners.

Action resumes on Saturday with Ateneo de Manila taking on College of Saint Benilde in the battle for fifth.

Meanwhile, University of the East and University of the Philippines clash to salvage a seventh place finish.